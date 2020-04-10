By Associated Press April 10, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDTJOHANNESBURG — World Health Organization says new Ebola case found in Congo, days before country was expected to declare outbreak over.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentsADADCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy