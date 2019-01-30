HARARE, Zimbabwe — A Zimbabwe pastor and activist charged with subversion has been released on bail after more than a week and says he needs a doctor — and so do hundreds of people still in jail with wounds from beatings by security forces.

Evan Mawarire was released after nightfall on Wednesday, one of more than 1,000 people arrested in a government crackdown on protests over the shattered economy. He faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

He told reporters that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is behaving like that of former leader Robert Mugabe.

Mawarire says that “once again we have to run and hide. It breaks my heart. I was locked up with over 300 young men whose limbs were broken after being beaten by soldiers and police. It is a tragedy.”

