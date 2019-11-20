Public discontent has grown in Zimbabwe with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has struggled to fulfil promises of economic prosperity and more political freedoms.

Only pro-government marches have been allowed in recent months, while similar moves by the opposition, labor and human rights groups have been met with strong police action.

Police deny accusations they have banned this latest event.

Chamisa still disputes his narrow loss to Mnangagwa in last year’s election.

