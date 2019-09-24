Harare City Council spokesman Michael Chideme says “everyone living in Harare is affected, they don’t have water.”
He calls it dangerous because of the risk of water-borne diseases.
The capital frequently records cases of diseases such as typhoid due to water shortages and dilapidated sewer infrastructure. Some residents are forced to get water from shallow, unsafe wells and defecate in the open.
