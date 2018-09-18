Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives for the opening of the first session of the 9th Parliament in Harare, Tuesday, Sept, 18, 2018. Zimbabwe’s opposition walked out of parliament as Mnangagwa delivered a State of the Nation Address as politics remain tense after a disputed election. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/Associated Press)

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe’s opposition has walked out of parliament during President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s state of the nation address as politics remain tense after a disputed election.

MDC party lawmakers say the president was not legitimately elected on July 30.

Tuesday’s speech was Mnangagwa’s first to parliament since the election many hoped would set the impoverished southern African nation on a new course after the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa vows to fight an outbreak of the “medieval” disease of cholera that has killed 31 people, with over 5,000 cases reported. He says his government will modernize collapsing health facilities and improve water and sanitation infrastructure.

The president also commits his government to resolving worsening economic problems and fighting corruption while continuing to use a multi-currency system dominated by U.S. dollars.

