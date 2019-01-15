MOSCOW — The president of Zimbabwe, whose country is facing its worst economic crisis in a decade, is visiting Russia in hopes of securing long-term loans.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday amid turmoil in Zimbabwe caused by the severe economic downturn and protests against fuel hikes in which five people were killed. This is Zimbabwe’s worst unrest since deadly post-election violence in August.

Mnangagwa told the state-owned RIA Novosti news agency before meeting Putin that he will ask for Russian loans but he did not say how much his country wants to borrow. He also said Zimbabwe would like to see Russian companies explore for gas and oil.

Mnangagwa is also planning to attend the World Economic Forum in Switzerland next week to encourage international investment.

