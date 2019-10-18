“Whatever the solution is, we do not have any time left,” he said. He gave the government’s political parties a 72-hour deadline, during which “either our partners in the country give an honest answer on the solution, or I will have something else to say.”

Hariri did not say whether his other option would be to resign.

Protesters, who had been in the streets since early morning, immediately expressed anger at his lack of action. They had spent the day blocking roads and marching toward the presidential palace. Scuffles broke out between protesters and security forces, and the road to the airport was closed on and off throughout the day.

The protesters are demonstrating against the collapsing economy and widespread corruption in a government in which the same families have been ruling for decades.

One traveler, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because she was concerned for her safety, said there was no cars going in and out of the airport, and that people were being transported by motorcycles and Lebanese army trucks.

Despite a lack of clashes between security forces and protesters on the first night of demonstrations and during the morning Friday, troops were firing tear gas into the crowds in Beirut on Friday afternoon. Protesters withdrew, but then returned in repeated waves against the bombardment. One crowd in Beirut chased out a police car, throwing objects as it drove away from the crowd, the only vehicle in sight.

A series of incidents this past week seemed to add fuel to the protests: Wildfires ravaged parts of the country, but two helicopters were deemed inoperable because of government negligence; the minister of information announced plans to enforce a 20-cents-a-day fee for Internet phone calls, including on WhatsApp and Facebook; and there was a proposal to raise the value-added tax to 15 percent by 2022.

During a relatively small demonstration earlier Thursday, a video was filmed showing a minister’s bodyguards shooting into the air over protesters. That was the final straw for many. Thousands rushed to the streets, filling the capital, Beirut, with bonfires, destroying construction sites and advertisement boards, and tearing down politicians’ banners.

The protests continued all day Friday, filling the streets of every major city in Lebanon. People protested the country’s technocratic rule, the rise in wheat and gas prices, the lack of clean water and clean air.

At least two prominent Lebanese politicians have publicly asked Hariri to resign.

In a live televised address, Hariri said that although the people have given the government many chances over the past three years, when he became prime minister, complacency and internal politics continued to stymie solutions to the country’s economic strife.

“Reforms do not mean taxes,” he said. “The way Lebanon functions must change.”

He suggested that anyone with a solution for the economic crisis should step up. But he did not offer any himself.

Asser Khattab in Beirut contributed to this report.

