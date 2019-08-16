A day after Israel announced it was banning Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) from entering for a four-day trip to the Palestinian territories, the country’s Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said Friday he would approve a humanitarian request from Tlaib to visit her 90-year-old grandmother who lives in the occupied West Bank.

“I would like to request admittance to Israel in order to visit my relatives, and specifically my grandmother who is in her 90s and lives in Beit Ur al-Fouqa,” Tlaib wrote in a letter to the Israeli minister. “This would be my last opportunity to see her. I will respect any restrictions and will not promote boycotts against Israel during my visit.”

A statement from Deri’s office said he would approve her request. He also expressed hope she would stand by her commitment and that “the visit would indeed be for humanitarian purposes only.”

Tlaib is expected to arrive in Israel next week.

On Thursday, Israel said it would not allow Tlaib and Omar to enter the country this coming Sunday for a trip focused mainly on viewing the impact of recent U.S. policies and aid cuts on the Palestinians. Israel’s decision immediately drew widespread criticism from Democratic lawmakers and American-Jewish organizations, including the staunchly pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, with some saying it set a new precedent for U.S.-Israel relations.

[Israel denies entry to Reps. Omar and Tlaib hours after Trump’s push for a ban]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called the move “deeply disappointing,” and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), who lobbied Israeli officials on Wednesday to allow the lawmakers to make a trip, called it “outrageous.”

The decision to ban the two Muslim lawmakers followed a rare intervention by President Trump, who tweeted on Thursday that approving their visit would “show great weakness.” He also said that Omar and Tlaib “hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds.”

Justifying the decision, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that, “Tlaib and Omar are leading activists in promoting the legislation of boycotts against Israel in the American Congress.”

“As a free and vibrant democracy, Israel is open to critics and criticism, with one exception: Israeli law prohibits the entry into Israel of those who call for and work to impose boycotts on Israel, as do other democracies that prohibit the entry of people who seek to harm the country,” he said.

Israel did emphasize that it would reconsider the banning Tlaib if she made a humanitarian appeal to visit her grandmother and “on the condition she pledges not to act to promote boycotts against Israel during her visit.”

In 2017, Israel passed legislation banning entry to activists who actively promote the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement, which has found growing support in Europe and the United States in recent years.

Last month, Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer said Tlaib and Omar would be allowed to visit Israel “out of respect for the U.S. Congress and the great alliance between Israel and America.”

A senior White House official said that Trump never directly told Netanyahu to prohibit the visit but that the president’s views were clearly conveyed to the Israeli government.

With three weeks to go before Israelis hold a repeat election on Sept. 17, Netanyahu is fighting a bitter battle to stay in office. Banning Tlaib and Omar is an appealing move for his right-wing support base.

His statement on the decision, however, made no mention of pressure from Trump, focusing instead on the proposed itinerary, that their “sole objective is to strengthen the boycott against us and deny Israel’s legitimacy.”

“For instance: they listed the destination of their trip as Palestine and not Israel, and unlike all Democratic and Republican members of Congress who have visited Israel, they did not request to meet any Israeli officials, either from the government or the opposition,” said Netanyahu’s statement.



It has since been revealed that they were slated to meet with Israeli-Arab lawmaker Knesset Member Aida Touma-Souleman, but the bulk of the trip — organized by Miftah, a nonprofit organization headed by Palestinian lawmaker and longtime peace negotiator Hanan Ashrawi — was to be centered in the Palestinian territories and in East Jerusalem.

The two were also slated to visit the city’s flash point holy site, called the Haram al-Sharif by Muslims and the Temple Mount by Jews.

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news