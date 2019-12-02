Footage released by the civilian rescue team White Helmets showed pools of blood staining the ground in front of piles of onions and lettuce at a market in the town of Maaret al-Numan. Civil defense members carried bloodied bodies away from the site of the airstrike.

The group said at least nine were killed in Maaret al-Numan, and one in the nearby town of Saraqeb, where a market was also struck.

Tucked away in the northwest corner of Syria, Idlib province and some surrounding areas are the last pocket still held by the rebel factions that have fought against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since 2011.

Over the last two years, the province had become a dumping ground for unwanted combatants and civilians from other parts of the country. People were loaded onto now-infamous green buses from other provinces once the Syrian Army had retaken them, and moved to Idlib.

The province was the scene of major clashes in the spring and summer, with the United Nations estimating that 500 were killed, before cease-fires were brokered under Russian auspices in August.

The escalation in the hostilities threatens to bring about a new humanitarian crisis in an area already teetering on the brink of disaster. The majority of the region is controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a coalition of extremist Islamist fighters, that has reinvented itself several times under different names in an attempt to distance itself from al-Qaeda.

Since Nov. 25, the Syrian army has been slowly advancing from the south into Idlib retaking half a dozen villages, backed by Russian and Syrian warplanes that pound the area. Many of the civilians there have already been displaced multiple times by the fighting.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said that over the weekend at least 69 fighters killed among both the Syrian army and its allies and the rebels.

