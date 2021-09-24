Mediu remains a member of parliament with an opposition party, but parliamentary immunity from criminal cases was abolished in 2012.
Mediu has denied wrongdoing, calling the move politically motivated.
The case resumed following a request from Zamira Durda and her husband Feruzan Durda, whose six-year-old son was killed while playing in the backyard of their home in Gerdec, outside the capital, Tirana, in the March 15, 2008 explosion. Apart from resulting in the death of 26 people the blast injured 264 and damaged about 5,500 houses.
In 2012 a court convicted and jailed 19 people over the explosion, but angry relatives of the victims complained that top government officials had evaded justice.