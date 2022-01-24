The two leaders will discuss the upheaval in neighboring Libya, which failed to hold its first presidential election last month, the state-run Algeria Press Service said.
The news agency reported that Algeria-Egypt consultations will aim to support holding elections that “will preserve Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
The talks will also touch on a dispute between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia over a massive dam project Ethiopia is building on the main tributary of the Nile River. Algeria has been mediating to find a solution to the yearslong dispute, the APS reported.