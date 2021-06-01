López Obrador has justified this military creep by saying that soldiers are more trustworthy to get things done and not be corrupted. But there have been controversies. In late 2020, retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos, the defense secretary under ex-President Enrique Peña Nieto, was accused of ties to drug trafficking and arrested in the United States. Mexico objected mightily, the case was dropped and Cienfuegos was returned to Mexico, where a cursory investigation was quickly closed.