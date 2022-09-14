Almodóvar pulls out of first English-language feature film

MADRID — Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodóvar says that he is withdrawing from his first English-language feature, “A Manual for Cleaning Women” produced by and starring Cate Blanchett.

“It has been a very painful decision for me,” Almodóvar told Deadline Hollywood. “I have dreamt of working with Cate for such a long time. Dirty Films has been so generous with me this whole time and I was blinded by excitement, but unfortunately, I no longer feel able to fully realize this film.”