Vestager said that Amazon illegally harvests data from the third-party sellers in Amazon Marketplace to make decisions about the products it sells itself on its platform.
“Amazon illegally distorted competition in online retail markets,” Vestager told reporters. “This is a case about big data.
“We do not take issue with the success of Amazon or its size,” she said. “Our concern is very specific business conducts which appears to distort genuine competition.”
Amazon will have the chance to answer the charges in the coming weeks, Vestager said.
Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.
Vestager also announced a new investigation into whether Amazon unfairly features products on its website whose sellers use Amazon’s warehouse and logistics services.