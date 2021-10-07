Mali has been battling to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012. Extremist rebels had seized control of Mali’s northern cities but were pushed out of those urban centers in 2013 with the help of a French-led military operation. However, the insurgents quickly regrouped in the desert and began launching frequent attacks on the Malian army and its allies.
The extremists have expanded their reach well into central Mali, where their presence has inflamed tensions between ethnic groups in the area.