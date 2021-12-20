The trial began in February but was postponed several times before concluding last month. During the proceedings, victims complained about threats and online attacks. Daschbach maintains strong backing from some, including former President Xanana Gusmao, who went to the court on Tuesday. East Timor is the most Catholic place outside the Vatican, and Dashbach is revered for his role during the tiny Southeast Asian nation’s fight for independence.
By Associated Press
Today at 9:52 p.m. EST
