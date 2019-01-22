Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, who was arrested in Moscow at the end of last year, right, looks through a cage's glass as his lawyers talk to each other in a court room in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine detained in Moscow on spy charges, was given a flash drive containing a “state secret,” his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Whelan, 48, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish citizenships, was detained by Russian security services in late December, during what his family said was a personal trip to the Russian capital.

“But how he got it, what he was supposed to do with it, and whether Whelan knew that he had secret information is unknown,” Vladimir Zherebenkov told reporters in a Moscow court, where Whelan was attending a closed-door, pretrial hearing.

The Russian court refused to release Whelan on bail, meaning he will remain behind bars through the end of February.

Wearing a blue button-up shirt and a pair of glasses, the Michigan resident was held in a metal enclosure during the hearing, where he looked on, concerned, as he spoke to his lawyer through an interpreter.

The hearing was attended by consular officials from all four countries.

Read more:

‘I defend famous people’: Paul Whelan’s Russian attorney is used to the spotlight.

I am Paul Whelan’s brother. He is not a spy.

Paul Whelan probably isn’t a spy. So why did Russia detain him?

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news