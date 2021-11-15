Fenster’s release, the statement added, was “secured following a private humanitarian visit by Governor Richardson to Myanmar and face-to-face negotiations with General Min Aung Hlaing,” the commander in chief of Myanmar’s military.
Min Aung Hlaing took over as Myanmar’s leader after ousting the democratically-elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February. The statement added that Fenster will be flying from Myanmar through Qatar before arriving home.
Fenster, a 37-year-old Detroit native, was the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar magazine. He was seized in May at Yangon International Airport as he tried to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur and was taken to Insein Prison, the company said in a statement late Monday. The prison is notorious for its poor conditions and has been used by Myanmar’s military government to hold scores of political prisoners since the coup.
Last week, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for immigration violations and other crimes, in a harsh sentence that was widely condemned by press advocates and the U.S. government.