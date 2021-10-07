An independent antiques dealer who has helped supply Afghanistan’s Expo showcases for years, Rahimy says he paid out of pocket this time to ship his family heirlooms and other artistic artifacts from Vienna to Dubai. The collection includes rusted oil lamps incised with Islamic calligraphy from the 16th century, dazzling lapis lazuli necklaces mined from the country’s north and massive hand-woven carpets that he said still carry the scent of his mother.