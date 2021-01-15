Cienfuegos was arrested Oct. 15 at Los Angeles International Airport on charges of working with the H-2 cartel to ship thousands of kilos of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines and marijuana to the United States. In a rare move, the U.S. Justice Department dropped the case the following month, citing “foreign policy considerations,” and sent Cienfuegos back to Mexico for investigation. On Thursday night, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office announced that it had found no grounds to charge the general, who served as defense minister from 2012 to 2018.

The arrest outraged Mexico’s military, which has become a pillar of López Obrador’s government — responsible for activities ranging from fighting drug cartels to building airports and railways. The Mexican government retaliated for the detention by rushing a law through Congress in December that limits the ability of the DEA to work in Mexico.

In a surprise move, López Obrador said Friday that he would make public the hundreds of pages of evidence the Justice Department sent to Mexico. That mainly consists of intercepted BlackBerry messages, in which a mysterious figure known as “the Godfather” communicated with suspected traffickers. U.S. prosecutors had said Cienfuegos was the shadowy individual.

The exoneration of Cienfuegos unleashed stinging criticism from Mexican analysts and politicians, who accused López Obrador of backpedaling on his promise to attack corruption. The president strongly denied that and sought to blame the episode on the DEA, hinting at conspiracy theories that the agency had a vendetta against Mexico’s military.

“We believe that impunity must end, and of course corruption, but also that there can’t be reprisals, vengeance, and you can’t invent crimes,” López Obrador said. He accused the DEA of having “little professionalism” and torpedoing the relationship between his government and the Trump administration.

The DEA’s press office declined to comment on the president’s remarks. The Justice Department, asked for reaction, said: “The United States reserves the right to recommence its prosecution of Cienfuegos if the Government of Mexico fails to do so.”

The DEA has about 50 agents in this country, according to Mexican officials. Mexico is the top source of heroin and methamphetamines reaching the United States, as well as a crucial corridor for cocaine and fentanyl. López Obrador, a longtime leftist who took office in 2018, has been openly skeptical of the “war on drugs,” but his government had maintained anti-narcotics efforts with Washington and extradited dozens of alleged traffickers.

The Cienfuegos case, however, has put a chill on cooperation. The open attack on the DEA by López Obrador could discourage Mexican officials from working closely with their U.S. counterparts.