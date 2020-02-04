But this year’s Semper Opera Ball, due to take place Friday night, has been thrown into disarray by its decision to honor Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi with an award in recognition of his role as a “bridge builder and peacemaker” in North Africa.

One compère quit in protest, while her replacement quit after she received threats for stepping in that she said “crossed all boundaries.”

AD

In a final blow, German billionaire software engineer Dietmar Hopp confirmed on Tuesday that he had decided to forgo his own award and would not attend. The decision to give Sisi the award had cast a “dark shadow” over the ball, Hopp said.

AD

Organizers confirmed that they would cancel the award ceremony altogether, though the ball itself would go ahead.

The ball has admitted that the decision to give the award to Sisi was a “mistake.” Sisi has carried out sweeping arrests of political opponents, lawyers and activists since he seized power in 2013. Rights groups have raised concerns about unfair trials, torture and violent crackdowns on protesters.

AD

Announcing the prize, the organizers described the Egyptian leader as “a beacon of hope and encouragement for an entire continent,” reported German news agency DPA.

Judith Rakkers, the German television journalist who was moderating the event, withdrew last month following the announcement, citing her irritation at the choice of Sisi as an awardee. But the presenter who stepped in to replace Rakkers, Mareile Höppner, said she was forced to pull out.

AD

“She has experienced an unbearable level of hatred and threats,” her employer, MDK, said it a statement, adding that it had been “shocked” by the level of vitriol. “Nothing justifies such agitation,” MDK added.

AD

The organizers had initially stuck by their decision to award Sisi the prize, traveling to Cairo last weekend to present him with the Medal of St. George. Depicting Saint George killing the dragon — a representation of good triumphing over evil — the award is a replica of a baroque-era medal displayed in Dresden’s historic Green Vault museum.

Hopp said he had decided not to take part as he did not want him or his family to “be the target of hatred and threats,” Die Welt newspaper reported.

Sisi was not the only controversial pick for an award, with the ball also criticized for picking entrepreneur Hans-Jürgen Naumann. He stirred controversy in 2017 when in answer to a question on President Trump he said that the “white population must stick together.”

AD

AD

The organizers cast the change to the program as a “new concept” for the evening: more dancing and music but no awards ceremony.

It’s not the first time the ball has run into controversy with its prizes, awarding one to Vladmir Putin in 2009.