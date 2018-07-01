A French gangster is on the run after being sprung from prison by heavily armed gunmen and escaping in a helicopter that landed on the grounds, France’s justice minister said Sunday.

Redoine Faid was serving a 25-year sentence at a prison south of Paris for an armed robbery that led to the death of a policewoman in 2010.

He is one of the country’s most infamous gangsters with a long criminal career, which he has said was inspired by Hollywood blockbuster movies such as “Scarface” and “Heat.”

Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet said a helicopter landed in a courtyard, which was not covered by nets.

“This was a spectacular escape. It was an extremely well-prepared commando unit that may have used drones to survey the area beforehand,” she told reporters.

Two gunmen jumped from the helicopter to free Faid from the visitors’ room where he was meeting one of his brothers before escaping in the helicopter, she said. A third gunman had stayed in the helicopter with the pilot, who had been taken hostage.

Nobody was injured and the brother was arrested.

“They used concrete cutters to get through the first door and then the gates and then went to get him,” police union official Jerome Nobecourt said, adding that the breakout happened within minutes.

The helicopter, the pilot of which was later released, was found burned out north of Paris, as was a getaway car.

Belloubet said police had begun a manhunt and described Faid as dangerous.

It’s not the first time Faid has escaped.

In 2013, he took four guards hostage before using dynamite to blow his way out of prison and fleeing in a getaway car.

He was on the run for six weeks and had changed his appearance before police captured him at a hotel with an accomplice.

After a decade in prison, he was released under conditions in 2009 after convincing parole officers that he had changed.

His infamy has increased since then following appearances in several television shows and co-writing books recounting his past and rise as a criminal in the tough suburbs of Paris.

