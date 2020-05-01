In the video message, posted late Thursday night, a haggard-looking Makhlouf left little doubt that he has indeed fallen out of favor with Assad. Addressing his cousin directly as “Mr. President,” he begged to be relieved from the attempted forfeitures and tax claims ordered by the government and assured Assad of his loyalty.

AD

AD

He claims he is happy to comply with state orders, but says his companies have paid all the taxes they owe and he does not have the money the government is seeking, using language that suggests he is unable to access Assad directly.

He attributed blame for his circumstances to the existence of an unidentified “cadre” within the regime which he says “always frames me as the suspect, the one in the wrong, the bad guy.”

“I’m a small and simple part in this whole thing,” he pleads. “Mr. President, I implore you, this is the truth.”

The video appears to confirm the most significant power struggle in the heart of the family that has ruled Syria for the past 50 years since Bashar took over from his late father Hafez in 2000. It also points to severe strains within the Assad regime as the Syrian economy collapses and the war grinds on, analysts said.

AD

AD

“It’s very big,” said Bassam Barabandi, a former diplomat who defected from the Syrian embassy in Washington in 2012. “Rami was in the inner circle from day one of Bashar’s rule. He’s built into the regime. To take him out would be like a divorce.”

The unprecedented airing of a family feud follows a series of attempts to seize assets of the companies Makhlouf controls as part of a wider push by Assad to raise cash for Syria’s bankrupt government. Other business executives have been targeted too, including Assad loyalists.

But as a member of the ruling family, the nephew of Assad’s mother, Anisa, and a childhood companion of Assad’s, Makhlouf is by far the most influential.

AD

The immediate trigger for his outburst isn’t clear. Last month, Egyptian authorities announced that they had seized four tons of drugs hidden in packs of milk bearing the label of Makhlouf’s Milkman company aboard a ship headed from Syria to Libya. A month earlier, the government froze his assets for a second time, citing taxes owed by his fuel import company, Abar.

AD

There is also a new claim on money owed for licensing by Syriatel, Syria’s biggest mobile phone company in which Makhlouf has a controlling stake, according to Syria Report, which monitors the Syrian economy.

Makhlouf said he is being pressured to hand over in excess of $100 million, a sum he says he doesn’t have.

AD

Syria watchers and diplomats have offered several explanations for the feud. Some date it to pressure put on Assad last year by Russia, his ally, to pay overdue bills for fuel, prompting Assad to demand that his wealthier cousin hand over the cash. Makhlouf refused, said a diplomat who was based in Damascus at the time and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information.

Others say that intensifying rivalry within the Assad clan over control of the country’s rapidly dwindling resources has fueled intrafamily tensions, notably long-standing animosity between Makhlouf and Assad’s wife, Asma, who runs a rival charitable organization.

AD

Yet others say Makhlouf’s legendary wealth is at risk of compromising Assad, and perhaps even turning him into a rival. One of his sons, Mohammed, boasted last year of his lavish lifestyle in promotions in newspapers around the world, including photographs showing him aboard his private jet.

AD

Makhlouf had been an early target of the protesters who took to the streets during the anti-Assad uprising in 2011, singling out the mighty Syriatel as a symbol of the corruption and nepotism they were denouncing. Makhlouf subsequently announced that he would step aside from business life and focus on charitable works.

He nonetheless retained a significant stake in Syriatel, continued to operate other businesses and launched a militia called Bustan, after the name of his charitable foundation.

At a time when over 80 percent of Syrians live below the poverty line, prices are spiking and currency has collapsed, the Makhloufs’ conspicuous consumption risks fueling resentment of the government, said another diplomat who monitors Syria.

AD

AD

Above all, however, the dire state of Syria’s economy appears to have added urgency to the need for Assad to raise cash, said the diplomat, who likewise spoke on the condition of anonymity.