“The parties that claim to represent the PMF were punished by the public because of their stances against the Tishreen movement, ” said Nisan al-Zayer, an independent candidate, referring to the protests by the month they occurred. Al-Zayer ran on the list for the Imtidad Movement, drawn from the protest movement, and got more than 22,000 votes in the southern province of Nasiriyah, a flashpoint in the demonstrations.