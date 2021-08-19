In a lifetime of reporting in some of the world’s least favored nations, I have come across hope in the unlikeliest of places: in El Salvador, where three boys took a break from picking through a landfill to wrestle and laugh; in Iraq, where a merchant marine captain dipped in nitric acid for his political opinions dreamed of telling his story in court; in southern Mexico, where a young man sneaking northward hoped to find out why his father had died in a Texas detention center (suicide, he would later learn).