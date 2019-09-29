

Pro-democracy protesters clash with police during a march on Sept. 29, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. (Chris Mcgrath/Getty Images)

An unauthorized march against totalitarianism and China’s grip over Hong Kong on Sunday quickly devolved into chaos, as police made arrests and fired rounds of tear gas to stop the crowd of thousands from gathering — kicking off a day of war zone-like scenes that are now the new normal in the Asian financial hub.

Protesters perservered despite the forceful police response, scattering across central areas of the city. Some set off small fires, broke windows at subway stations and threw petrol bombs at officers.



Anti-government protesters cover themselves with umbrellas during a demonstration in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, China, Sept. 29, 2019. (Jorge Silva/Reuters)

In parts of the city street battles broke out between protesters and police who struggled to keep the demonstrators at bay with rubber bullets and tear gas.

Residents and tourists were caught in between, clutching their faces and running in fear through the iconic shopping district of Causeway Bay, lined with luxury shops and malls. A government helicopter circled above.

At around 5 p.m., police launched a forceful and aggressive clearance operation against protesters who were occupying Harcourt Road — where clashes have frequently occurred over the past four months. They pushed young demonstrators down onto the asphalt road and dragged them away, leaving behind pools of blood.

Tensions are building in the 17th consecutive weekend of protests in Hong Kong, ahead of Tuesday’s anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China — the important 70th anniversary meant to showcase the strength and resilience of the Chinese Communist Party under Xi Jinping.

Hong Kong protesters are determined to show Beijing that they wholly reject the erosion of their promised freedoms, and see this as their opportunity to push for direct election of city leaders.

“If they respect us, then we will respect them,” said Michael, a 28-year-old protester who works in the banking industry, referring to China. “But if they don’t respect our democracy or human rights, then why do I need to respect them?”

Protesters ripped off signs and flags hoisted in advance of the 70th anniversary celebrations, setting fire to some.



A pro-democracy protester burns parts of a 70th Anniversary banner during a march on September 29, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. (Chris Mcgrath/Getty Images)

