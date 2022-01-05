A health workers’ union that organized Tuesday’s demonstration and previous ones that turned violent to protest vaccine requirements and other measures told local media that members are seeking to recover lost wages after being suspended for refusing to become vaccinated as required by law.
Guadeloupe’s prefect, Alexandre Rochatte, condemned the attacks and said the government will prosecute those responsible.
“These deliberate abuses are unacceptable and intolerable,” he said in a statement.
The island of some 400,000 people has one of the lowest vaccination rates in France, and many oppose France’s COVID-19 health pass, which is required to enter food establishments, cultural venues and sport arenas, and for long-distance travel.