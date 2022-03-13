Protests were also planned in Warsaw, London, Madrid, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Stuttgart.
In Russia, where protests against the war in Ukraine have typically met with a heavy police response, rights group OVD-Info said 135 people had been detained in 20 cities as of early afternoon Moscow time.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian nationals in Taiwan and supporters staged a march Sunday in Taipei to protest the Russian invasion.
