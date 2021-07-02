The melon seller Imtiaz Mohmand earns roughly 300 Afghanis a day, around $3, but there’s days he doesn’t make a sale, like Thursday, when he had to pay 400 Afghanis out of pocket to his supplier. Nearby, Azizullah Rahman makes 200 Afghanis ($2.50) a day selling car cleaning cloths. He’s single but back home in Logar province, and he has more than a dozen people relying on his income. Across from the grand Eid Gah Mosque, Dost Mohammad, who drives a communal taxi on the route to the eastern city to Jalalabad, hasn’t had a fare in two days.