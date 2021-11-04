The official Telam news agency said the 68-year-old Fernández de Kirchner was expected to be hospitalized for two to five days.
During her 2007-2015 presidency, she had two other operations — om 2012 to remove a thyroid gland and in 2013 for a subdural hematoma caused by a blow to the head.
Her late husband, Nestor Kirchner, preceded her in the presidency from 2003 to 2007 and she won the vice presidency in 2019 on a ticket with current President Alberto Fernández, who is no relation.
The operation comes just ahead of the country’s Nov. 14 national legislative elections.