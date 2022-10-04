Arms factory explosion in Bulgaria kills 1, leaves 2 missing

Regional prosecutor Todor Deyanov said rescue teams expected to find the bodies of the missing women in the wreckage of the Arsenal factory but have not started searching through the debris because of the risk of triggering a secondary blast.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Health officials have confirmed the death of the man and said one woman was taken to hospital with a severe brain injury.

The explosion that destroyed most of the building appears to have been set off in a fireworks production unit. Arsenal is the biggest weapons producer in Bulgaria, and the bulk of its output is in small firearms and small artillery systems.