The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense group, also known as the White Helmets, said the two children were aged three and seven. It said a total of 65 children have been killed in a renewed bombing campaign by the Russian-backed Syrian government targeting Idlib in the past six months.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Syria war monitor, also reported the deaths. It said government forces also shelled areas around the villages of Kafr A’ama and Taqad, west of the city of Aleppo.
Idlib province is the last rebel stronghold in war-torn Syria, and is home to about 3 million people, many of them internally displaced. It is regularly bombed by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government
Syria’s decade-old conflict has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.