“Our country will face some factors that are difficult to predict in its development due to the great uncertainty regarding the covid-19 pandemic and the world economic and trade environment,” Li said to the 3,000-plus deputies and party cadres gathered in the Great Hall of the People on the edge of Tiananmen Square.

The Congress, the second component of the “Two Sessions” annual political meetings that began on Thursday after a two-month delay because of the coronavirus outbreak, is a forum for the party to rubber-stamp policy and personnel decisions that have been decided in advance.

At the opening of the “first session,” the meeting of the top political advisory group, party leaders announced that they would be moving to exert more control over Hong Kong, a move that essentially spells the end of the “one country, two systems” framework that has allowed the city to operate relatively independently of Beijing.

There was little mention of Hong Kong at the opening session on Friday, however, with Li delivering the shortest speech in memory, clocking in at barely an hour, that was largely focused on the economy.

Li set the economic growth target at 6-6.5 percent last year and it came in at 6.1 percent, according to official statistics that even the premier himself has cast doubt upon. While it was within the set range, it was still the slowest rate of growth that China had recorded in three decades.

But the coronavirus outbreak, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, led to the shutdown of vast swaths of the country in the first three months of the year, resulting in a 6.8 percent contraction in output. With the domestic environment remaining subdued and China’s export markets ravaged by the virus, the International Monetary Fund estimates that the Chinese economy will grow by a mere 1.2 percent this year.

The party has set a growth target every year since 1994, but this year’s omission was widely anticipated, given the authorities’ dislike of news that doesn’t fit their narrative of China as a strong and prosperous nation.

Asian stock markets were down on Friday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong falling more than 4 percent. The Shenzhen and Shanghai composite indexes were also trading lower, down 1.6 and 1.3 percent respectively.

But economist Eswar Prasad of Cornell University, a former head of the IMF’s China unit, said the decision to drop the GDP growth target was “sensible as it will help shift the emphasis to the quality and sustainability of growth rather than just the headline number.”

“The government can now focus on suitable policies to support employment and output growth, and also balance the short-term benefits against longer-term risks, without being bound by a specific target,” Prasad wrote in an email.

Furthermore, few experts view China’s official GDP data as credible.

When he was Communist Party secretary in the northern province of Liaoning, Li suggested that China’s GDP data were “man-made” and told the U.S. ambassador to China at the time, Clark T. Randt Jr., that he preferred to use other indicators to get a picture of the economy.

Li said he looks at three figures: electricity consumption; the volume of rail cargo, which he said was fairly accurate because fees are charged for each unit of weight; and the amount of loans disbursed, which he said also tended to be accurate, given the interest fees charged.

The ambassador’s account of their conversation was contained in a diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks.

On Friday, Li said that not setting a specific target would enable the government to “concentrate on ensuring stability.”

“We must be clear that efforts to stabilize employment, ensure living standards, eliminate poverty, and prevent and defuse risks must be underpinned by economic growth; so ensuring stable economic performance is of crucial significance,” he said.

Li vowed that another nine million city-dwellers would find jobs this year, after an increase in urban employment of 13.5 million jobs last year, and to keep the overall unemployment rate at about 6 percent.

Because there is a close relationship between economic growth and the labor market, this implied that growth would be between 2 and 3 percent this year, said Larry Hu, head of Greater China economics at Macquarie Group.