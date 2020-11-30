Iran has blamed Israel for Fakhrizadeh’s death, which has led to soaring uncertainty in the region after Iranian leaders pledged a “definitive punishment” and to respond “at the right time.”

“Some say through dialogue and negotiations actions can be taken in order to put an end to such hostility,” Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in a statement read at Fakhrizadeh’s funeral by a representative, according to a translation by Iranian state TV. “This is not possible because our enemies oppose the nature of the Islamic Republic establishment … they will never put an end to their hostilities towards us.”

Fakhrizadeh was a driving force behind Iran’s disbanded effort to build a nuclear weapon nearly two decades ago. His role in Iran’s current nuclear power programs involving reactors and uranium enrichment was less direct.

Israel has not officially commented on the Friday attack in keeping with its policy of not speaking on security matters. Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen told Israeli radio on Monday that he did not know who was behind the ambush.

The European Union, United Nations and Germany, among others, have condemned the assassination and called for restraint. British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Sunday said Britain was “concerned” by the killing.

“We’re still waiting to see the full facts, to address the full facts of what’s happened in Iran but I would say that we stick to the rule of international humanitarian law which is very clear against targeting civilians,” Raab said.

Iranian media and officials have reported conflicting accounts of the midday Friday ambush of Fakhrizadeh and his security team. Reports, citing eye witnesses, initially said that a car bomb went off and a firefight broke out between his bodyguards and up to 12 assassins who escaped.

Fars news agency, which is close to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, on Sunday reported that no attackers were involved and instead the perpetrators used a remote-controlled machine gun. Iran’s English-language Press TV added Monday that a weapon with an Israeli logo was located at the scene. Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, told state TV that Iranian opposition groups in exile were also involved, Reuters reported.

Fakhrizadeh’s killing recalled the shadowy assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists a decade ago, which Iran also blamed on Israel.

The scientist was buried in Tehran in a ceremony attended by Iranian officials and family but closed to the pubic because of coronavirus-related restrictions. Over the weekend, his body was flown to the Iranian city of Mashhad, where it was taken on a procession to the revered Imam Reza shrine, and then to the holy Iranian city of Qom.

Iran’s government provided Fakhrizadeh’s funeral the same high-level honors as it did for the slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, who the United States killed in Iraq in January. Hundreds of thousands attended Soleimani’s funeral processions and dozens died in the resulting stampedes.

Soon after Fakhrizadeh’s death, artwork began circulating online of the scientist alongside Soleimani and militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis — the three high-level figures assassinated this year.

In his statement Monday, Khamenei vowed to “find the perpetrators of the plot and follow up on his [Fakhrizadeh] research efforts.”

His death however has emboldened critics of President Hassan Rouhani, a centrist reformer who has championed dialogue and a nuclear deal with Washington.

Iran’s parliament met for a closed-door intelligence briefing about Fakhrizadeh’s assassination on Sunday. Spokesman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Abolfazl Amouyee, accused the international inspectors tasked with monitoring the country’s nuclear power program of possible espionage and called for their access to be limited. “We are sensitive towards the espionage of the IAEA inspectors,” Amouyee said according to Fars news, referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency.