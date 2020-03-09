“It is determined that Case #39 contracted the novel coronavirus in Egypt, and developed symptoms after returning to Taiwan and that this is an imported case,” read the statement.

Egyptian officials say they based their conclusion about the woman after discussions with World Health Organization officials. Nevertheless, the dispute is the latest development that raises questions about the spread of the virus in Egypt — the Arab world’s most populous nation with more than a 100 million people — and the way the government is handling the threat.

For weeks now, on social media and over dinner conversations, Egyptians have expressed worries about a lack of transparency, that the spread of the coronavirus could be much larger than what the government has revealed so far. Unlike many other countries in the Middle East, and across the world, Egypt has not closed schools, halted Friday prayers or stopped large gatherings of people to limit the spread of the virus.

The fears have heightened since Friday when the coronavirus infections jumped from 3 to 55 cases, including 45 passengers and crew of a Nile cruise ship. Dozens of foreigners, including more than two dozen Americans, remain quarantined aboard the ship in the southern city of Luxor. A German tourist, who traveled from Luxor to the Red Sea town of Hurghada, died from complications brought on by the virus on Sunday, becoming Egypt’s first fatality.

On Monday, the first measures to stop the spread of the virus were taken in one city. Egyptian tourism officials announced the stoppage of all hot air balloon rides in Luxor, in an apparent effort to prevent people from being squeezed together.

They also said they would improve sanitation of all hotels in Luxor and cruise ships, as well as test passengers and crew for the coronavirus before they depart their ships. Authorities have also canceled the Luxor Cinema Festival for African cinema.

Yet all the famous sites in the city — the Valley of the Kings, the Luxor and Karnak Temples — remain open, even though they are normally crowded with thousands of tourists at any given moment of the day, according to visitors there.

“The feedback I get from my patients shows that there is a public state of fear, and skepticism when it comes to fully trusting official statements regarding corona in Egypt,” said Mohamed Ashraf, 33, an orthopedic specialist. “Some of the patients I have seen are suspecting that the cases are much more than those the government announced.”