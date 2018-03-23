A man rests as he keeps an eye on stock price movements displayed on a screen at a securities company in Beijing on Friday. (Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images)

Asian stock markets slumped Friday as Washington and Beijing traded blows in what some fear could be the start of a global trade war.

President Trump threatened to slap tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports Thursday, and China responded with a more modest package of tariffs of its own, and a vow to “fight to the end” to defend its interests if a trade war breaks out.

Tokyo’s main Nikkei share index was down more than 4 percent in late-morning trade Friday, Shanghai’s main share index was down more than 3 percent and stocks in Seoul fell 3 percent, following declines on Wall Street overnight.

“If the tariffs go ahead as planned, then we believe China will retaliate. It is impossible to imagine that they cannot,” Robert Carnell, head of Asia Pacific Research at ING in Singapore wrote in a client note. “And then we expect the U.S. to retaliate further. This can turn ugly on a global scale very quickly.”

But not everyone was as pessimistic, arguing that neither sides wants a trade war.

Trump’s moves, which will not take effect until after a 30-day consultation period, are still relatively small compared to the $506 billion in goods imported from China last year, and they largely steered away from targeting strategically important Chinese industries.

Hours after Trump’s announcement, China’s commerce ministry gave the first indication of potential targets for retaliation, which it linked to Trump’s earlier move to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

It said it had compiled a list of 120 products worth nearly $1 billion, including fresh fruit and wine, upon which it would impose a 15 percent tariff if the two countries fail to resolve their trade differences “within a stipulated time.” It added that a 25 percent tariff on other goods, including pork and aluminum, could be imposed “after further evaluating the impact of U.S. measures on China.”

Shen Dingli, deputy dean of the Institute of International Affairs at Shanghai’s Fudan University, said the numbers involved were “actually quite small.”

“There’s no trade war, it’s just a trick,” he said.“The U.S came with trade tariffs to say it’s not happy. China said ‘Okay, I’ll make changes, but I need time.’ ”

Shen said China knows that it has benefited “in unfair ways” from trade between the two nations, and is prepared to open its markets further. But he predicted tough talks ahead.

“Consensus through negotiations won’t be reached easily,” he said. “China will give them satisfaction little by little, but the U.S. wants urgent action.”

But Ni Feng, deputy director of the Institute of American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, said there was no doubt the situation was “deteriorating.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent two high-level envoys to Washington last month but neither managed to resolve the situation, he pointed out.

“We don’t want to fight a trade war, we are only forced to fight, so our first reaction might be relatively cautious, but being cautious doesn’t mean we won’t take other (stronger) measures (in the future),” he said.

If a trade war does erupt, both sides are likely to face a share of the blame.

Trump argues that previous U.S. presidents were way too soft on China, allowing it to subsidize and protect key industries, as well as grab valuable American intellectual property by overt or covert methods.

But experts say Trump has also missed an opportunity to build an effective international coalition against China’s trade practices, angering allies in Europe, North America and Asia by threatening to slap blanket tariffs on steel and aluminum imports — even if exemptions are being carved out — and acting unilaterally this week in a way that could undermine the global trade system.

Nevertheless, U.S. diplomats, business leaders and experts blame China for consistently failing to address long-standing demands to open its markets further and level the playing field for foreign companies operating here.

If there is a trade war, the first shots were fired by China many years ago, some say.

“It’s remarkable how badly Xi Jinping has mishandled and damaged the U.S.-China relationship,” tweeted Ely Ratner, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations who served as deputy national security adviser to Vice President Joe Biden.

“Maybe he wanted it this way, but Xi missed every opportunity to negotiate good-faith solution to trade and investment disputes.”

Shirley Feng and Liu Yang contributed to this report.

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news