The moment was captured on a video link between the two presidents, depicting the gas as little white arrows on the screen, flooding through a blue pipe. The $55 billion gas pipeline, Power of Siberia, runs almost 1,865 miles from gas fields in Irkutsk and Yakutsk in Siberia to the Chinese border. It represents the latest powerful symbol of the growing ties between Moscow and Beijing, amid the U.S.-China trade war.

The pipeline enables Russia to tap into China’s vast, expanding market for gas as part of a 30-year, $400 billion gas supply contract that promises to soften the impact of Western sanctions on Russia over its 2014 annexation of Crimea. In China, the gas pipeline will run 3,175 miles from Heilongjiang province in the northeast to Shanghai.

The contract between state-owned Russian gas giant Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corp., allows Moscow to diversify its markets away from Europe, where most of its gas has flowed in the past.

Russia and China have been moving closer, determined to counter U.S. global power. At a June meeting in St. Petersburg, where the two countries signed a flurry of trade deals, Xi called Putin his “best and bosom friend” and announced that Beijing would be sending two pandas to Moscow, always a sign of Chinese diplomatic warmth.

In a symbol of the strengthening military ties between Moscow and Beijing, Russia and China staged their first joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific in July, scrambling Japanese and South Korea air defenses.

Russian supplies to the Chinese gas market could create obstacles for suppliers of pricier U.S. gas and help strengthen Beijing’s hand in trade talks with Washington.

The Russia-China gas pipeline launch comes as Russia races to finish a western pipeline via the Baltic Sea to Germany, Nordstream 2, which would allow Russia to pipe gas to Europe while bypassing Ukraine.

Russia has 20 percent of the world’s gas reserves and accounts for 17.3 percent of global gas production, supplying nearly 21 percent of Europe’s pipeline gas imports.

Energy analyst Andrew Hill, head of the S&P Global Platts gas and power analytics team for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, wrote in a recent blog post that Russia’s pivotal position in global gas supplies has never been more dominant.

“This privileged position of resource endowment gave Russia a strength it has had no hesitation using to further its own political, geopolitical and strategic aims over the years,” he said. “By positioning itself between the European markets to the west, and the rapidly growing gas hungry Chinese markets to the east, Russia is not only creating new income streams, but hedging its bets and bolstering its position strategically.

Hill added: “The deal with China is very much a marriage of convenience. Russia has the gas that China wants, with Russia willingly accepting all the associated geopolitical advantages and the increase in its status.” It also gives Russia the ability to play one market off against the other, he said.

Putin said the 2014 gas-supply contract with China was the biggest agreement in the history of Russia’s gas industry. The pipeline posed an engineering challenge, traversing swamps, rocky mountains areas prone to earthquakes and regions of permafrost where the temperature fell to minus-58 degrees Fahrenheit or minus-50 degrees Celsius last winter.

“Deliveries of Russian gas to China by pipeline will raise Russian-Chinese strategic energy cooperation to a qualitatively new level and bring the goal of increasing bilateral trade turnover to $200 billion in 2024 closer to being realized,” Putin said, speaking in Sochi, southern Russia. “More than a trillion cubic meters of gas will be delivered to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline over 20 years.”

Gazprom chief Alexey Miller said 10,000 workers took part in the construction of the pipeline, which used 130,000 pipes.

China will be the main engine for an increase in global gas demand up to 2024, accounting for around 40 percent, according to the International Energy Agency.

The western Nordstream 2 pipeline, being jointly constructed by Gazprom and European partners, is more than 80 percent complete and due to begin operations in the middle of next year. But the project could be frustrated, if threatened U.S. sanctions against companies laying the pipeline are imposed before it is completed.

Ukraine, which relies on transit fees for Russian gas to Europe worth about $3 billion annually, has been urging U.S. officials to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline before its completion. Moscow and Kyiv have been struggling to reach a deal on gas transit amid frictions over Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and its backing of pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukraine war. The current agreement, negotiated in 2009, expires at the end of the year.

A second gas pipeline being built from Russia to Turkey, TurkStream, would also bypass Ukraine, supplying Turkey and southern Europe.

In the coming year, the gas flow in the Power of Siberia pipeline to China will be limited, amounting to 4.6 billion cubic meters in 2020, according to Gazprom, and rising to 10 billion cubic meters in 2021. But Gazprom has declared its ambition to provide 38 billion cubic meters to China by 2025 and to supply a quarter of China’s liquefied natural gas imports by 2035.

The project also threatens to undercut China’s traditional suppliers such as Australia, which has had an increasingly fraught relationship with Beijing in recent years.

