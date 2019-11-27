U.S. Ambassador John Bass said he was “deeply disturbed” by the move, while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani criticized the agency’s handling of the situation.

“It’s appalling to coerce confessions from civil society activists whose goal is to protect #Afghan children,” Bass said in a tweet Tuesday.

Ghani tweeted that he had “immediately instructed NDS to stop the proceedings” after being briefed Tuesday on the matter. He added that he had instructed the education ministry to investigate.

Mahmudi’s report alleged that more than 550 boys had been sexually abused at half a dozen schools in Logar. He said teachers, headmasters and local officials were involved in the alleged abuse, according to local news reports on his findings.

After confirming Mahmudi was in its custody, the Afghan intelligence agency released a video clip of him renouncing his findings and asking for forgiveness from the Afghan people and government. Mahmudi appeared tense in the video, shifting his gaze from the camera to his hands on the table in front of him.

The video also featured Ehsanullah Hamidi, a fellow activist from Logar detained with Mahmudi.

Bass described the spy agency’s release of the videotaped confession as “Soviet-style tactics.”

While illegal in Afghanistan, the practice of “bacha bazi,” or “boy pleasure” — where wealthy or prominent Afghans exploit underage boys as sexual partners — persists, according to human rights groups. Perpetrators are rarely prosecuted and instead, alleged victims are often punished by their families or communities.

Musa’s report on allegations of abuse in Logar was met with sharp criticism from local officials who accused him of tarnishing the province’s reputation.

Amnesty International released what it said were text messages Musa sent just before he was taken into NDS custody last week, in which he indicated the spy agency was “trying to arrest me” and “blame me for everything.”

“Every minute is a possibility that I would be killed. . .What should I do?” he wrote, according to Amnesty.

The United States has struggled in the past to take strong action against sexual abuse of children in Afghanistan. After reports alleging that sexual abuse of boys was “rampant” in Afghan military units, a U.S. government watchdog suggested Congress prohibit Defense Department spending on Afghan units found guilty of abuse. But the Pentagon balked at the suggestion, saying such incidents must be weighed against U.S. national security interests.

