The pointed remarks were perhaps the most stark and public instance of the Beijing government weighing in on a judicial decision in Hong Kong, which is guaranteed independent courts under the Basic Law, its mini-constitution.

AD

The comments poured fuel on one of the central grievances of Hong Kong protest movement — an encroachment of the mainland government in the semiautonomous territory’s affairs — and could exacerbate clashes after days of violent standoffs on university campuses. But they reflect the Chinese government’s diminishing patience for the unrest, as evidenced by an increasingly harsh line from officials and state media, some of which have urged police to use live ammunition against protesters.

AD

Lam used emergency powers last month to ban face masks at public gatherings and help police identify demonstrators. But Hong Kong’s High Court nullified the measure this week, saying it violated the Basic Law.

In comments carried by state media, a spokesman for China’s legislature, the National People’s Congress, rejected the notion that a Hong Kong court had the power to rule on whether a law was constitutional.

AD

“Only the National People’s Congress Standing Committee can make that ruling and decision, any other body does not have the authority,” said Zang Tiewei, the spokesman for the NPC’s legal work committee.

Yang Guang, a spokesman for China’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, said Beijing would “closely observe” how the mask ban proceeded through Hong Kong’s courts. Judges are expected to hear further submissions on Wednesday.

Beijing’s intervention fueled worries about the erosion of China’s “one country, two systems” formula under which Hong Kong is entitled to relative freedoms, including an independent judiciary, and a high degree of autonomy from the mainland until 2047 — half a century after its handover from British to Chinese rule.

Julian Ku, a constitutional law professor at Hofstra University who is familiar with Chinese law, said Chinese authorities have the right to offer an official interpretation on Hong Kong matters after local courts make a final decision.

AD

AD

But the statements from Beijing officials appeared to be “a signal and a warning to the Hong Kong courts not to uphold the mask ban on appeal, else they force a legal confrontation with Beijing,” Ku said. “This is an unusual way for the National People’s Congress Standing Committee to intervene in Hong Kong affairs.”

Wilson Leung, founder member of Hong Kong’s Progressive Lawyers Group, said the city should be “very worried” that the central government’s position was plainly contrary to Hong Kong’s constitutional rights.

“The separate and independent legal system is one of our most important protections against arbitrary action by the authorities,” Leung said.

Chinese leaders in recent days said it was the common responsibility of Hong Kong’s judiciary, as well as the executive and legislature, to stop the unrest in the city. That earned a rebuke from the Bar Association, which said Hong Kong’s courts must be free of interference.

Stuart Hargreaves, associate professor of law at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said Beijing’s statement could be read in at least two ways: If China intended to deny Hong Kong courts the right to interpret the Basic Law in their decisions, that would be a “radical reduction” in judicial independence. But if the NPC was merely reiterating that its Standing Committee had the final right of interpretation of the Basic Law, that was already clear and accepted by the courts.

AD

AD

“What makes Hong Kong attractive as a base for international finance is not only its access to the Chinese market, but its robust and independent judicial system. If that independence is eroded over time, then eventually international investors will have to reevaluate whether Hong Kong remains a viable place to do business,” Hargreaves said.

Months of intensifying anti-government dissent reached a head this week as riot police surrounded hundreds of demonstrators barricaded inside Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University.

Lam, Hong Kong’s leader, told reporters on Tuesday that about 600 people had left the campus while about 100 remained inside. She urged them to “put down the weapons and come out peacefully.”

AD

Hong Kong’s new police chief, Chris Tang, said that the purpose of the police operation was “only to maintain the law and public order.”

AD

Along with full democracy and other demands, protesters are calling for an independent investigation into police brutality. Lam has resisted those calls, pending a report by an existing police watchdog that has limited powers to call witnesses.

Chinese propaganda organs continued Tuesday to urge Hong Kong authorities not to refrain from forcefully quashing the unrest as soon as possible. “Tolerance cannot reform the rioters. Restraint cannot stop the crimes,” the Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper said in a front-page editorial that called for sterner measures.

AD

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Monday that the United States was “gravely concerned by deepening political unrest and violence” in Hong Kong. The Chinese government, Pompeo said, “must honor its promises to the Hong Kong people, who only want the freedoms & liberties they have been promised.”

AD

Liang and Crawshaw reported from Hong Kong. Ryan Ho Kilpatrick contributed to this report.

AD