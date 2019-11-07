Chinese police, working from a tip from the Department of Homeland Security, discovered the drug ring’s processing plant and seized 11.9 kilograms (26.2 pounds) of fentanyl and 19.1 kilograms (42.1 pounds) of other substances, including aprozolam, commonly known as Xanax, Chinese officials said.

The court in Xingtai said one member of the ring named Liu Yong would receive a death sentence, suspended for two years, while two others would get life in prison. Six others received between six months’ and 10 years’ imprisonment. The Chinese government followed up with a statement that touted “China’s willingness to sincerely and concretely cooperate” with the United States on drug enforcement.

The Chinese statement called the case “an excellent paragon of U.S.-China drug enforcement collectively combating fentanyl” and said China would continue to contribute its “experience . . . wisdom and power” to the worldwide fight against drugs.

U.S. officials, including Trump, have faulted an underground Chinese industry — and lax Chinese government oversight — for an influx of opioids into the United States that caused as many as 30,000 overdose deaths in 2018.

In August, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Chinese leader Xi Jinping of failing to stem the flow of opioids, as he had promised Trump as part of trade negotiations. Liu Yuejin, a top Chinese drug enforcement official, later pushed back, saying China had made good-faith efforts to fight illegal fentanyl production and urged Trump against linking the opioid dispute with broader U.S. complaints over Chinese trade practices.

China, which does not have independent courts, invites foreign media in rare cases to cover trials and judgments that the ruling Communist Party wants conveyed to overseas audiences. After an executive from Chinese tech company Huawei was arrested in Canada 11 months ago, the government invited reporters, including Canadian media, to cover the trial of an alleged Canadian drug smuggler who was sentenced to death — a move seen by Ottawa as a veiled threat.

Liu, the drug enforcement official, said in September that China was eager to work with U.S. authorities to crack down on fentanyl trafficking, but the Chinese side has been getting fewer and fewer leads since May.

The timing of Thursday’s sentencing appeared propitious: negotiators from Washington and Beijing this week are working toward a “phase one” trade deal that could forestall or reverse tariff increases.

Liu Yang in Xingtai, China, contributed to this report.

