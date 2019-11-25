They were rescued at around 8 a.m. Monday in the island province of Sulu after a 20-minute firefight, said regional military commander Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, who attributed the operation’s success to support from the public.

“The valuable [information] they shared to us led the troops to the hideouts of the [Abu Sayyaf] bandits,” he said in a statement. He added that Abu Sayyaf militants were still holding three Indonesians captive.

Kidnapping for ransom is a common practice for Abu Sayyaf, which the U.S. State Department lists as a terrorist organization. The group was previously linked to al-Qaeda before aligning itself with the rival Islamic State.

Various abductions, bombings and killings have been attributed to the group, which splintered off from an Islamic separatist movement in the early 1990s.

In May, abducted Dutch birdwatcher Ewold Horn was killed during a military operation. A cathedral in Jolo, the capital of Sulu province, was bombed in January.

The rescue of the Hyrons came at the end of a three-day operation, which the military said left six militant fighters dead. There was no immediate response to the operation from Abu Sayyaf on Monday.

Among those believed killed was Sibih Pisih, who is reported to have led off-the-water kidnappings around Malaysia’s eastern Sabah state. The military also said he was wanted over the massacre of 22 civilians in Sulu in 2014.

The military last week reported the death of Talha Jumsah, known as Abu Talha, an Islamic State-trained expert on improvised explosive devices believed to have facilitated suicide bombings in the province.

While the Islamic State has been weakened in the Middle East, analysts say its presence has grown in Southeast Asia. Foreign and local Islamic State-affiliated militants were involved in the attempted occupation of the Philippine city of Marawi in 2017.

