That number included 600 demonstrators who had left the besieged campus of Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University of their own accord overnight, 200 of whom were under 18.

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam said around 100 remained inside and urged them to “put down the weapons and come out peacefully.”

“If the protesters are coming out in a peaceful manner … then there is no situation when that sort of violence would happen,” she told a news conference.

But Lam said police would have to take “necessary action” if the situation changed, she said, adding she had been shocked that campuses had been turned into “weapons factories.”

Hospital authorities said 80 people had reported to casualty departments around the city after the clashes. First-aid teams had then gone inside the campus to provide on-site treatment, and sent another 200 to hospitals around Hong Kong for emergency treatment.

Six police officers were injured.

The sudden influx of patients put so much strain on the city’s hospitals that patients with minor ailments were advised to seek help at general outpatient clinics or private doctors.

A pro-democracy lawmaker, Ted Hui, entered the battered campus late Tuesday to try to persuade the remaining protesters to leave.

“The majority of them decided to leave after the discussion,” he told local media before escorting a group out. “It was not because they wanted to leave or surrender, but they were exhausted and likely lacked water and food supplies. As I know, there are around 10 to 20 unwilling to leave.”



Hui urged police not to storm the campus.

Throughout the day, some were seen trickling out, only to be arrested by the police.

Police had pledged that anyone under 18 would not face arrest: those who left the campus had their names taken before being released, but authorities did not rule out taking further action against them.

“We have not done any immediate arrests of these underage protesters,” said Lam. “But of course, we have to reserve the right to undertake further investigation in the future.”

Sitting opposite the university, a mother of a student who is currently studying at Hong Kong University said he has been missing since Sunday after joining the protests.

“I feel extremely worried, and I think the government are completely useless,” said the woman, who only gave her name as Mrs. Chan, adding she feared her son was trapped inside the university.

“How can the police say this is a riot already?” she asked.

Another mother, who refused to give her name, asked Carrie Lam to show more understanding. “Carrie Lam says she is a mother, but the way they have treated my kids is not humanitarian.”

Hong Kong’s new police chief, Chris Tang, said that the purpose of the police operation was “only to maintain the law and public order.”

Along with full democracy and other demands, protesters want an independent investigation into police brutality. Lam has resisted, pending a report by an existing police watchdog with limited powers.

Chinese propaganda organs continued Tuesday to urge Hong Kong authorities to forcefully quell the unrest. “Tolerance cannot reform the rioters. Restraint cannot stop the crimes,” the Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper said in a front-page editorial.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that the United States was “gravely concerned by deepening political unrest and violence” in Hong Kong.

