Months of protests in Hong Kong and an intensifying police crackdown have heightened concerns about Beijing’s encroachment on the city’s relative freedoms. In a dramatic escalation this past week, hundreds of students barricaded themselves inside a college campus and battled riot police with homemade weapons. After more than 1,000 arrests, a few dozen protesters were still holding out inside the Polytechnic University on Thursday.

AD

AD

On Wednesday, the House sent the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act to President Trump for approval after near-unanimous backing. The president is expected to sign it into law, news agencies reported, with a veto unlikely to survive given its overwhelming support in Congress.

The bill would require the secretary of state to certify annually whether Hong Kong is sufficiently autonomous from China to justify its special trading status.

Failure to do so would effectively deal a massive blow to Hong Kong’s status as a global financial and trading hub. The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong has warned of possible “unintended, counterproductive” consequences that could undermine the territory’s unique role.

But in the immediate term, the prospect that the bill’s passage could harm U.S.-China relations and dent prospects of a trade deal appeared to undermine investor confidence. China summoned the U.S. Embassy’s acting chief, William Klein, in Beijing to express its condemnation of the bill, and has vowed “strong countermeasures” to defend its national sovereignty.

AD

AD

The slide in shares eased slightly after China’s chief trade negotiator, Liu He, said he was “cautiously optimistic” about reaching an interim trade deal with the United States.

In Hong Kong, some protesters and sympathizers reacted positively to the prospect of U.S. diplomatic pressure to support their cause.

“This bill is not a painkiller,” wrote Raymond, a 29-year-old who has been on the front lines of the pro-democracy protests, and who declined to give his full name for fear of retribution.

He argued that it was “totally stupid” to believe the United States would be able to safeguard Hong Kong, but the U.S. measures were still a setback for the Chinese and Hong Kong governments.

AD

“But honestly that is good news for Hong Kong people because [there has been] too much bad news over these two weeks. We are all depressed and upset.”

AD

A public-opinion poll released last week found that more than half of Hong Kongers surveyed strongly supported the U.S. bill, while less than a quarter strongly opposed it.

At the besieged Polytechnic University campus, scores of protesters are still holed up, encircled by police and with supplies reportedly running low.

After visiting the campus late Wednesday, lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen said he believed there were still around 100 protesters inside, but did not have an accurate count since the grounds are so large.

AD

Protesters have stockpiled molotov cocktails, rocks, and other weapons inside the campus, but acting student union president Ken Woo Kwok-wang said most of those remaining simply want to leave.

“Our goal is to leave the campus but not by surrendering,” he said, speaking from inside the college. “It is meaningless to stay with just a few people. However, the accusation of rioting really threatens us, which is the main reason why we don’t want to go outside.” A charge of rioting can attract a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

AD

Woo said the protesters needed supplies and medical help, while some of those sleeping outside had already been evacuated after suffering from hypothermia.

AD

The protests entered a new phase last week after a police officer shot an anti-government protester during a demonstration.

Protesters moved en masse into five Hong Kong university campuses, turning them into fortresses and stockpiling weapons.

But that may in retrospect have been a tactical error, transforming what had been an amorphous protest movement into a solid target against which the authorities could take action.

Overnight, Hong Kong police tried to persuade the remaining protesters to surrender.

”It’s common sense that you have to face the penalty if you break the law, just like you have to pay the bill after having a meal in a restaurant,” a police officer said over loudspeaker.

AD

AD

“No worries, if you are stubborn, we can stay here and wait for you till Christmas Day, New Year, Easter. However, when more and more protesters surrender and leave, less and less of you were inside. Please do not resist if we break into the campus. Alright?”

Shibani Mahtani in New York and Anna Kam in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

AD