Some protesters were arrested late on Tuesday as they tried to flee the battered grounds of Polytechnic University after a standoff with riot police that began last week. Footage showed them sprinting from the college grounds under cover of darkness only to be intercepted by riot police.

AD

Police said they had arrested more than 1,100 people the previous day — the single biggest day of arrests since the protests began five months ago — as hundreds of demonstrators turned themselves in or were captured after leaving the standoff. Hospital authorities said they had treated 435 casualties from the protests on Tuesday and Wednesday morning alone, and another 145 on Monday.

AD

“We strongly appeal to those who are still inside the campus to surrender as soon as possible,” Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security John Lee told a news conference. “The situation is unable to continue forever.”

But inside the campus, some protesters braced for battle, wearing full body armor and carrying metal rods, according to Reuters.

AD

“We know this place, it’s our home and it is a maze,” a former student named Marc, 26, told Reuters. “And we have weapons. We’re not going to give up now, it’s too late for that.”

Protesters still have stocks of petrol bombs, bows and arrows and other makeshift weapons after a weekend of fiery clashes, the news agency reported.

A diplomatic showdown was also brewing between China and the United States, meanwhile, after the Senate late Tuesday unanimously passed legislation aiming at protecting human rights in Hong Kong.

AD

The bill paves the way for sanctions against officials who have undermined human rights in Hong Kong, where months of protests have highlighted growing alarm about China’s encroachment on the city’s autonomy.

It would also require the secretary of state to certify annually whether Hong Kong is sufficiently autonomous from China to justify its special trading status. Failure to do so would effectively deal a massive blow to Hong Kong’s status as a global financial and trading hub.

China said Wednesday it “strongly condemns and firmly opposes” the bill, which it said interfered in China’s domestic affairs.

AD

“We sternly warn the U.S. to understand the situation clearly and pull it back from the brink, and immediately take measures to prevent the bill passing into law,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

AD

The Senate also passed a second bill banning the export of items such as tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and stun guns to the Hong Kong police.

Hong Kong’s government also expressed deep regret over the passage of two bills, which it called unnecessary and unwarranted. “They will also harm the relations and common interests between Hong Kong and the U.S.,” a spokesman said in a statement.

The American Chamber of Commerce also voiced its concerns about what it said were “possible unintended, counterproductive consequences of the bill, including on American business and its ability to continue exercising a strong positive influence in support of Hong Kong’s traditional core values.”

AD

AmCham said it feared provisions for export controls and sanctions might undermine cooperation between the United States and Hong Kong on export controls or limit Hong Kong’s legal enforcement of criminal law. More fundamentally, it worried that the bill could lose sight of Hong Kong’s “unique circumstances and its extraordinary, continuing achievements as a bastion of free expression, free flow of information, free markets, individual liberty, rule of law and judicial independence.”

AD

That could diminish Hong Kong’s autonomy under “one country, two systems” — the governance formula that grants the territory a measure of distance from mainland China — and damage its role as an international business center. “Hong Kong is just too special to fail,” AmCham said.

In Hong Kong, protesters responding to a call to continue the demonstrations created chaos for the morning commute. Some blocked roads across the city, snarling traffic.

With trains running at longer headways and some lines shut, huge crowds formed on packed subway platforms.

AD