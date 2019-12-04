China has angrily denounced both measures and said Wednesday it would respond to the House’s passage of the Uighur Act, which must be reconciled with a Senate version passed in September before it reaches Trump’s desk.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying urged the United States to “immediately correct its mistake, stop the above bill on Xinjiang from becoming law, and stop using Xinjiang as a way to interfere in China’s domestic affairs.”

The state-run Global Times tabloid suggested in a tweet that China could take aim at American companies doing business in China by naming them in an “unreliable entities” list. Hu Xijin, the paper’s editor, tweeted that Xinjiang officials would shrug off the sanctions because they have no connections with the United States.

“But U.S. politicians with stakes in China should be careful,” he warned.

The back-to-back U.S. measures targeting the Chinese government’s handling of Hong Kong and Xinjiang — two of the most politically sensitive regions in the eyes of Communist Party leaders — have added strain on the bilateral relationship at a time when the two sides are struggling to reach a trade deal.

Trump acknowledged this week that the new Hong Kong legislation complicated trade talks. He downplayed the possibility of an imminent deal a day later, telling reporters during a visit to London that he “liked the idea” of waiting until after the November 2020 election to reach an accord even though the Chinese wanted a deal soon.

The Uighur Act will likely target officials including the Xinjiang regional Communist Party chief, Chen Quanguo, a member of the ruling party’s elite 25-person Politburo who is seen by researchers as responsible for overseeing the detention and surveillance program in Xinjiang. The three-year crackdown has led to the detention of at least one million Uighurs in re-education camps, designed to remold them into secular, patriotic citizens who embrace Chinese customs and language.

The program has been extensively documented in media reports, satellite imagery and public and leaked Chinese government documents. Chinese officials initially denied the camps’ existence but currently describe them as vocational boarding schools that allow “trainees” to graduate into gainful employment.

In remarks on the House floor, the Uighur Act co-sponsor Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.), said Tuesday the Xinjiang detention program was “on a scale not seen since the Holocaust.”

“This Congress wants to hold the Chinese government and Chinese companies accountable for crimes against humanity and the cruelty they inflicted,” Smith said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.), said in remarks supporting the bill that “the human dignity and human rights of the Uighur community are under threat from Beijing — Beijing’s barbarous actions, which are an outrage to the collective conscience of the world.”

Chinese diplomats and state media have doubled down on their defense of the Xinjiang policy with increasingly pitched rhetoric. The Global Times on Tuesday launched a rare and personal attack against an American anthropologist at the University of Washington and an independent German researcher, accusing them of working undercover on behalf of a U.S. intelligence agency to “slander and smear China.”

Earlier this week, the Chinese foreign ministry announced that it would sanction several U.S.-based nonprofit and human rights organizations, including the National Endowment of Democracy and Human Rights Watch, but did not provide details about what the sanctions would entail.