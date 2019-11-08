Chow’s death could be the first directly connected to police confrontation with protesters, but the details of what exactly happened in the lead-up to the fall are not clear. Security footage of the scene released by the building owner on Wednesday did not capture the moment Chow fell. Local reports have said that he was about 130 yards from police officers, who had fired tear gas to clear protesters in the area.

The developments quickly ignited the city’s pro-democracy movement. By Friday afternoon, hundreds of black-clad people began gathering in several parts of the city to commemorate Chow’s death, with marchers brandishing signs denouncing the police, bearing white flowers, and calling for revenge.

Traffic in central Hong Kong came to a standstill as protesters sat in the middle of the road, chanting “Five demands, not one less!” — a motto of the pro-democracy movement.

Some protesters have alleged that Chow was fleeing from police when he fell, and accused officers of obstructing medical responders who were trying to reach him. Police have denied interfering in the emergency response.

“We all are very angry, devastated and frustrated,” said Percy, a 20-year-old medical student who volunteers as a first-aid responder, and who declined to give his full name, fearing retribution from authorities. “The police [are] shameless that they claim they didn’t delay the ambulance or they didn’t do anything that led to this accident.”

In a statement, the Hong Kong government expressed “great sorrow and regret” over Chow’s death, adding that the police “attach great importance to the incident and the crime unit is now conducting a comprehensive investigation with a view to finding out what happened.”

Public anger has grown as Hong Kong authorities, urged on by Chinese officials and state media, have deployed increasingly aggressive tactics to try to quell anti-government unrest gripping the city. Police have fired nearly 6,000 containers of tear gas, along with rubber bullets and, on occasion, live ammunition. Some 3,300 people have been arrested. Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s leader, has refused to authorize an independent inquiry into police actions, a key demand of protesters.

Demonstrations erupted in June over a now-withdrawn bill to allow extraditions to mainland China, but have since grown into a broader uprising against Chinese encroachment into Hong Kong. The intensifying police crackdown has eroded support for the city’s Beijing-backed leadership, which many here perceive as working with the Chinese government to undermine Hong Kong’s political freedoms, autonomy and the rule of law.

The Student Union of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology issued a statement on the encrypted messenging app Telegram calling for the cancellation of graduation ceremonies slated for Friday, and announced plans for a candlelight vigil in the evening.

Several other demonstrations were planned for Friday and Saturday, including in the central business district and in malls around the city.

Meanwhile, protesters doubled down on their calls for an independent investigation into the police force. The Civil Human Rights Front, organizer of massive street marches, called Friday’s development “the first death under the police actions.”

“We reiterate here that ‘independent investigation of police violence’ has become the final moral and rational bottom line of the city,” the group said in a statement. “If the regime is still lying, escaping the police, and condoning the police, this fight will inevitably enter a situation where no one can recover.”

Anna Kam and Tiffany Liang contributed to this report.

