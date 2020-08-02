Nine people were rescued near the sunken vessel by rescue workers. Two more were found hours later near a nearby deserted island.
One person was found dead and four others were missing, the statement said.
Patchara Thiparat, one of the two found near the deserted island, said when everyone on the ferry realized what was going to happen, they put on lifejackets. But he got separated from the rest of the group because he was on the other side of the boat when it was sinking.
“The water (current) was very strong. It swept me away from the ship very quickly. Later I saw the island and then tried to swim toward it,” Patchara said.
The ferry was transporting goods and vehicles from Koh Samui, a popular tourist island in the Gulf of Thailand, to the mainland.
