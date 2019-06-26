QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistan’s police say three suspected “terrorists” have stormed a police station in the southwestern town of Loralai, triggering a shootout that killed a policeman and the assailants.

District police chief Jawad Tariq says at least one police officer was also wounded in Wednesday’s attack.

He says two suicide bombers detonated their devices and the third “terrorist” was killed by police shortly after coming under attack.

Pakistani Taliban in a brief statement claimed responsibility, but gave no further details.

Loralao is a town in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, which has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s natural resources, such as gas and oil.

Pakistani militants also have a presence in Baluchistan bordering Afghanistan.

