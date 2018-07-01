KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says that at least 110 people have been hospitalized after drinking from a river in the northern Parwan province.

Abdul Khalil Farhangi, the head of the main hospital in Charakar, the provincial capital, said Sunday it was not clear what caused them to become ill. The symptoms included vomiting and headaches.

Afghanistan’s infrastructure has suffered from decades of war, and many rural communities do not have access to electricity or clean, running water.

