A clinic staff shows boxes of Infanrix and Pentaxim vaccines for infants at a children’s clinic in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, as they see a rise in the number of mainland parents bringing their children to Hong Kong for vaccinations following the vaccine scandal in China. Chinese leaders are scrambling to shore up public confidence and oversight of the pharmaceutical industry after a rabies vaccine maker was found faking records, the latest in a slew of public health and safety scandals that have outraged Chinese parents. (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)

BEIJING — Chinese state media report a total of 15 people have been detained so far in a growing scandal over the faking of records by a rabies vaccine maker.

Those detained include the CEO of Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Ltd., which has been accused of fabricating production and inspection records following a surprise visit to company offices by inspectors.

Broadcaster CCTV says the other 14 were also executives at the company.

Both President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang have demanded urgent attention to the matter, underscoring the government’s concern over public outrage about a string of public health scandals, especially those concerning children.

The World Health Organization applauded the government’s action, saying in a statement it shows “when regulatory oversight works well, potential risks can be averted.”

